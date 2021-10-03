MLB World Reacts To Dodgers’ Brutal Injury News

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the greatest Wild Card team in MLB history, winning 106 games, but finishing behind the San Francisco Giants in the NL West Division.

Los Angeles clinched the top Wild Card spot on Sunday, with a 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, capping the regular season.

Unfortunately, the win included some brutal injury news.

Dodgers star first baseman Max Muncy exited Sunday afternoon’s game with an apparent arm injury. Muncy injured his arm during a collision at first base.

It didn’t look good.

Max Muncy leaves game with an apparent arm injury. Positive vibes only for Max. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/vwL2o7Dc4c — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) October 3, 2021

The MLB world is understandably crushed by this. Hopefully it’s not as serious as it looked and Muncy will be able to return in time for the playoffs.

Max Muncy is coming out of the game after a collision at first base. Tough blow for the Dodgers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 3, 2021

*Googling how to donate a Left Arm to Max Muncy* #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/f7jw6jIZhZ — 😎 (@5teelersfan) October 3, 2021

What I care about today now: 1. Max Muncy's health

2. Literally nothing else — Brian (@BriRobitaille) October 3, 2021

If today’s game ends up being meaningless, that Max Muncy injury is going to sting even more — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) October 3, 2021

Muncy has been one of the best hitters in the MLB this season. He’s hit 36 home runs and has 94 RBI.

The Dodgers are set to play the Cardinals in the Wild Card game.