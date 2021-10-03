The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Dodgers’ Brutal Injury News

A general view of Dodger stadium at dusk.(Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the greatest Wild Card team in MLB history, winning 106 games, but finishing behind the San Francisco Giants in the NL West Division.

Los Angeles clinched the top Wild Card spot on Sunday, with a 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers, capping the regular season.

Unfortunately, the win included some brutal injury news.

Dodgers star first baseman Max Muncy exited Sunday afternoon’s game with an apparent arm injury. Muncy injured his arm during a collision at first base.

It didn’t look good.

The MLB world is understandably crushed by this. Hopefully it’s not as serious as it looked and Muncy will be able to return in time for the playoffs.

Muncy has been one of the best hitters in the MLB this season. He’s hit 36 home runs and has 94 RBI.

The Dodgers are set to play the Cardinals in the Wild Card game.

