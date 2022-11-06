MLB World Reacts To Edwin Diaz's Free Agency Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Edwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Citi Field on October 09, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

There's going to be more of Timmy Trumpet at Citi Field for the foreseeable future.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New York Mets are closing in on signing star closer Edwin Diaz to a five-year $102 million deal. This deal will be the largest contract for a reliever in MLB history.

Diaz got off to a shaky start when he first became a Met in 2019, but since then, he's been lights out. He's coming off the best season of his career after posting a 1.31 ERA while also compiling 32 saves.

He also only allowed nine earned runs in 61 games.

Baseball fans and media members had some fascinating reactions to this deal.

"This is simultaneously the correct move and a contract that’s going to look (very) bad in 3-4 years," one tweet read.

"This may be worse than Chapman's contract. No reliever is worth $100+ million. None," another fan tweeted.

With Diaz locked up, the Mets can now turn their attention to other pressing matters, one of which will likely be Jacob deGrom opting out of his current contract.