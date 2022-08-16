MLB World Reacts To Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 17: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a grand slam against the Texas Rangers in the top of the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on August 17, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres were scheduled to put on a Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead giveaway on September 7.

But in light of recent events, the team has changed the giveaway to feature a Juan Soto City Connect shirt-jersey, per Padres insider Kevin Acee.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Part of me wants to laugh, the other part wants to cry," one fan wrote.

"I'm sensing some aggravation from the Padres," another added.

"Soto takeover," another said.

"What about a pez dispenser instead that pops out PED's?" another suggested.

Tatis was handed an 80-game suspension on Friday after testing positive for league-prohibited PEDs, ruling him out for the remainder of the Padres' 2022 season.

The suspension occurred just before the All-Star was set to return from a season-long left-wrist injury. He claims he unknowingly took the illegal substance in the form of a ringwork medication.

Tatis signed a 14-year, $340 million extension with the Padres in February 2021. The 23-year-old shortstop's recent injury and disciplinary issues have raised some serious questions about his reliability and relationship with the San Diego franchise.

Soto was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Washington Nationals before this year's trade deadline. The Padres sit in second place in the NL West with a 65-53 record on the year.