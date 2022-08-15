MLB World Reacts To Fernando Tatis Jr. Dad News

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 8: Wil Myers #4 of the San Diego Padres, center, is congratulated by Manny Machado #13, Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 and Austin Nola #22 after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on September 8, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s dad has spoken out about his son's suspension.

Tatis Jr. was suspended for 80 games on Friday night after he violated the MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy. He tested positive for Clostebol and will now have to sit out the rest of the season, including the playoffs.

He'll also have to miss 32 games next year since this season currently has less than 80 games left.

Fernando Tatis Sr. spoke to Hector Gomez and said that his son got a fungus due to a haircut and didn't read what the treatment contained before using it.

"What involves him (Tatis Jr.) is a steroid that contains a spray called trofobol. He got a fungus due to a haircut. His mistake was not reading what it contains, which is what apparently makes him guilty of something totally unknown," Tatis Sr. said.

Baseball fans are tired of the excuses from the Tatis family.

"We’ve gone from ringworm to fungus from a haircut. Maybe just stop talking," one fan tweeted.

This suspension is a big blow to the Padres as they're trying to make a World Series run this season.