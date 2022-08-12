MLB World Reacts To Fernando Tatis Jr Suspension News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 17: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a grand slam against the Texas Rangers in the top of the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on August 17, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Friday night, Major League Baseball announced a serious punishment for star infielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

According to a statement from Major League Baseball, Tatis received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. Just as he was about to return to the lineup, he'll now miss the rest of the season.

"We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," the Padres said in a statement. "We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience."

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to break the news about a possible positive test for the MLB star. Naturally, fans weren't thrilled with the news.

Just when they thought they'd get Tatis back in a stacked lineup, he's out for good.

Before the 2022 season kicked off, Tatis broke his wrist in a motorcycle accident, per ESPN. As a result, he's missed the entire season up until this point and now will miss the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

It's a tough break for the Padres, who look to be well on their way to a playoff appearance.