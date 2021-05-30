MLB World Reacts To Fernando Tatis Jr’s Crazy Home Run

The Spun

Fernando Tatis Jr. crushes a home run.SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 9: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park on August 9, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most-exciting players in baseball and the San Diego Padres star continued to prove it on Saturday night.

The Padres shortstop hit one of the most-towering home runs of the season.

Tatis Jr. absolutely crushed a home run to deep left field in this evening’s game against the Houston Astros. The home run went over the Crawford Boxes and onto the train tracks at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Check this out:

The home run was awesome, but so was the call by play-by-play man Don Orsillo.

The home run, which tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning, was not the only crazy move of the game for Tatis Jr.

The Padres shortstop also avoided a hit-by-pitch in pretty dramatic fashion.

“I did not know any human being, let alone one who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 220 pounds like Fernando Tatis Jr., was capable of moving like this,” ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan tweeted on Saturday night.

Passan added: “I did, however, know he was capable of this.”

Tatis Jr. is having a special season, hitting .302 with 15 home runs and 36 RBI.

 


