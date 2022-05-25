MLB World Reacts To Frustrating Yankees Fan Video

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Carlos Beltran #15 of the Houston Astros hits a double off Sonny Gray #55 of the New York Yankees during the second inning in Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

In the latest case of poor Yankees fan behavior, a member of the home team's crowd robbed a child of an Aaron Judge baseball and the memory of a lifetime.

When a ball was fouled off to right field , New York's star slugger attempted to hand a young fan a souvenir before a grown man's arm reached over and grabbed it away.

The MLB world reacted to the viral clip Tuesday night.

"Yankees dan base summed up in 1 video," one user replied.

"Adults that obsess over getting a baseball are [expletive] weird," another commented.

"When I was about 16-17 Jason Dufner was last group on 18 at Augusta National on a Friday and he tossed me his yardage book," another user tweeted. "As it was reaching my finger tips a full grown adult slapped it away and ran off with it. Still hurts in my soul."

"Find me this guys Twitter. I want to destroy him."

"The amount of grown ass men I saw at the Yankees game tonight begging for baseballs was gross and appalling tbh," another fan remarked.

"Yankees fans hard at work. Scumbaggery never sleeps."

Hopefully Judge and the Yankees were able to do good by the young fan and get him something after the game.