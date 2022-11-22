MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole Cheater Accusation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees delivers the pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning during game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City.. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah made his feelings clear about Yankees star pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Appearing on "How Hungry Are You?" with Raptors big man Serge Ibaka, Manoah was asked "Who's the worst cheater in baseball history?" And with little hesitation, the Toronto right-hander said "Gerrit Cole."

“He cheated,” Manoah explained. “He used a lot of sticky stuff to make his pitches better, and he kinda got called out on it.”

The MLB world reacted to Manoah's accusation on Twitter.

"Manoah wants to be Cole's rival and on his level so bad," said ESPN 97.5's Jeremy Branham.

"False," another user replied. "It was definitely Michael Pineda."

"Don’t get me wrong I love to see Kermit Cole get trolled but the blue jays core talks a lot of ish to not have a single playoff win and a blown 8-1 lead to their resume," a fan laughed.

"The Blue Jays want a rivalry with the Yankees so badly."

"Rent free," another tweeted.

Ball's in your dugout, Mr. Cole.