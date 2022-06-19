MLB World Reacts To Gruesome Manny Machado Injury

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has dealt with injuries plenty of times in his MLB career. But have any of them been as gruesome as one he had this weekend?

During today's game against the Colorado Rockies, Machado was running to first base when he stepped awkwardly on the bag. His foot appeared to slip off and his ankle visibly rolled when he touched the ground.

Machado had to be tended to by trainers while he was on the ground. He needed help getting up and left in the first inning.

MLB fans were gutted by the apparent injury. Some are concerned that it might be anything from a twist to a sprain to a season-ending break:

Manny Machado has been enjoying a rock solid season for the San Diego Padres and the team is in a dogfight with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West crown because of it.

Machado has a career-high batting average of .329 and a career-high on-base percentage of .401. He leads Major League Baseball with six intentional walks and a WAR of 4.0.

Suffice it to say, Machado's loss would be felt in a big way if he's gone for any extended length of time.

We can only hope that the injury to Manny Machado isn't as serious as it looked. Because it had to feel as bad as it looked.