MLB World Reacts To Insane Play In Yankees Game

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela just made arguably the catch of the year in this afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It’s the final day of the regular season in the Major Leagues. The Yankees, 91-70, are hoping to secure a Wild Card spot with a win over the Rays on Sunday. New York and Boston are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings, with Seattle and Toronto both trailing by one game. It’s possible we could end up with a four-way tie.

New York and Tampa Bay are tied, 0-0, in the sixth inning.

That’s thanks in part to an insane catch for a third out by the Yankees third baseman. Check this out:

GIO URSHELA WITH THE MOST BADASS PLAY IVE EVER SEEN IN MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/U7TuV97pA2 — Dan Rourke (@DanAlanRourke) October 3, 2021

That was pretty incredible.

“Gio Urshela ran 126 feet and was going at 27.3 feet per second on that completely ridiculous catch he made. Full speed into the Rays dugout and still held on. Wow,” Jeff Passan wrote.

“Gio Urshela with the play of the year for the Yankees. Full speed into the Rays dugout to make a catch to make the play — very Jeter like. He’s being attended to. Scary,” Jon Heyman added.

Thankfully, Urshela was able to walk out of the dugout under his own power.

Gio Urshela puts his body on the line for the team and now he's up and walking around on his own power! pic.twitter.com/royZSqdzvn — Talkin' Yanks 🐢 (@TalkinYanks) October 3, 2021

