MLB World Reacts To Jacob deGrom, Rangers Speculation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during the game at SunTrust Park on April 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. No more than 7 images from any single MLB game, workout, activity or event may be used (including online and on apps) while that game, activity or event is in progress. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

On Thursday, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that free-agent pitcher Jacob deGrom has expressed interest in joining the Texas Rangers.

The New York Mets ace exercised the opt-out clause on the five-year, $137.5 million contract extension he signed in 2019 — forgoing $30.5 million in 2023 for a chance to pursue a more lucrative deal.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this potential blockbuster move.

"Players willing to go to terrible teams… Go for it. I’ll never understand pro athletes going to teams who have zero chance at winning, especially when money isn’t a question (he’d get it anywhere he goes, why not go somewhere with a chance to win, Mets or not)," one fan wrote.

"I think I may have missed this but why is he interested in the Rangers? I’ve heard the Rangers mentioned a lot lately," another said.

"Give him a blank check to fill out $$$," another added.

DeGrom recorded a 3.08 ERA in 11 starts during the 2022 season. He struck out 102 batters through 64.3 innings pitched after missing the first four months of the season with a stress reaction in his right shoulder.

When healthy, the two-time Cy Young award winner is one of the most elite pitchers in baseball.