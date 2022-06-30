MLB World Reacts To Jacob deGrom Rehab Start News

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

New York Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom has yet to make his season debut due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. But in a stunning turn of events, he appears to be making a big stride in his rehab.

On Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that the Mets are discussing the possibility of giving deGrom a start in the minor leagues. That start in St. Lucie could come as soon as this Sunday.

Last year deGrom went 7-2 in 15 starts and had an otherworldly 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts. He earned All-Star honors and finished ninth in the Cy Young voting.

As you can imagine, Mets fans are over the moon by this news. They're all ready for the two-time Cy Young winner to make his return.

When healthy, Jacob deGrom has been the best pitcher in Major League Baseball over the past four years. The problem is, staying healthy has become a bigger and bigger problem recently.

Jacob deGrom has 27 starts since 2020, going 11-4 with a 1.63 ERA and 250 strikeouts. He's a bonafide ace and might have Hall of Fame potential if he could just stay on the field long enough.

But the Mets are already a top two team in the National League and own a three-game lead in the NL East. If they can get a healthy deGrom for their second half push, the pennant might be within their grasp.

Will Jacob deGrom return to the Mets this summer?