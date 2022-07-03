MLB World Reacts To Jacob deGrom's First Inning Tonight

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 7: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets smiles walking to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Jacob deGrom looked like his usual self in the first inning of his rehab start on Sunday night.

The New York Mets ace was making his first start down in Port St. Lucie and struck out all three batters that he faced. His fastball also topped out at 101 MPH.

Here's the video of all three strikeouts, courtesy of SNY.

Mets fans are excited that deGrom is getting closer to making his season debut.

Even though he's going up against low-A hitters, it's still great that deGrom has his usual stuff. He's expected to make at least a couple of more rehab starts before being activated off IL.

deGrom has yet to play this season due to a stress reaction in his right scapula that he suffered earlier this year.

His return will bolster the Mets' rotation in a big way, especially after he finished with a 1.08 ERA last season.