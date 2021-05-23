MLB World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Saturday Performance

FOX announcer Joe Buck was back in the baseball booth on Saturday night, calling the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

Unsurprisingly, many fans took to Twitter to weigh in on his performance.

Buck is an incredibly accomplished and successful play-by-play announcer, but like many in his field, he’s quite polarizing among fan bases. While there are many who like him, there are also many who often take to social media complain about his performances.

Saturday night’s game was an interesting one, as it featured Buck’s hometown team. Even the Cubs called Buck out on social media.

Internet lets it slide when you're not a Cubs fan. pic.twitter.com/O0ENipmhBq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 23, 2021

Others on social media were harsher.

“My problem with Joe Buck is not that he favors this or that team. It’s that he’s bad at his job. He either doesn’t shut up, or doesn’t speak to things that need clarification. He not only teaches me nothing about the game, he interferes with my enjoyment of it,” one fan tweeted.

“How do you ruin a St. Louis Cardinal baseball game on TV? Have joe buck call it,” another fan added.

Not everyone is anti-Buck, though. There are many who took to social media to praise Buck for his performance.

“I don’t care what anyone has to say, I enjoy Joe Buck calling baseball and football,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Whether or not you like him, one thing is clear: Buck isn’t going anywhere. In fact, he’s added another gig for the summer.

The longtime sports announcer will be guest hosting Jeopardy! later this summer. He’s one of several notable guest hosts for the show, which is looking for Alex Trebek’s full-time replacement.