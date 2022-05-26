MLB World Reacts To Josh Donaldson's Apology

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 16: Josh Donaldson #28 of the New York Yankees celebrates after making a play on a hit by Rylan Bannon #65 of the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 16, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has issued an apology for his recent remark made to Tim Anderson.

The MLB has fined Donaldson and issued a one-game suspension for calling the Chicago White sox shortstop "Jackie," referencing a 2019 quote in which Anderson compared himself to "today's Jackie Robinson."

In Donaldson's statement, he contends that the incident was a "misunderstanding" and that he meant "no disrespect" to Anderson.

Donaldson also apologized to Jackie Robinson's family.

Here's the full statement:

"First and foremost, I have the utmost respect for what Tim Anderson brings to the game of baseball. I stated over the weekend that I apologized for offending Tim and that it was a misunderstanding based on multiple exchanges between us over the years. My view of that exchange hasn't changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect. In the past, it had never been an issue and now that it is, we have a mutual understanding. "I would also like to apologize to Mrs. Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson family for any distress this incident may have caused. Jackie was a true American hero and I hold his name in the highest regard."

A significant portion of the MLB world isn't buying this apology.

"It took him and his PR people five days to come up with this?" one fan asked.

"Shove it Donaldson," another added.

Donaldson claimed that this nickname is an inside joke between the players dating back to 2019. Anderson confirmed that the Yankees infielder had called him "Jackie" in the past, but their relationship ended soon after that.

"He did say that, and I told him we never have to talk again," Anderson said. "I don't speak to you, you don't speak to me, if that's how you want to refer to me. I know, he knew exactly what he was doing because I already told him."

Donaldson is appealing his one-game suspension.