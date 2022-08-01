MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News

The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader.

In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.

That is a significant return for a player who still has one more year left on his contract.

Hader had been on the trade market for the last several weeks, despite the Brewers leading the NL Central over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Baseball fans have offered up their takes about this blockbuster deal on social media.

"Those thinking the Brewers are tossing in the towel despite leading the Central need to realize that Devin Williams has the potential to be the best closer in the NL. Milwaukee had to eventually decide to choose between Hader or Williams," one fan said.

This move will strengthen the Padres' bullpen as they'll likely be making the playoffs via the wild card.