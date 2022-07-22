MLB World Reacts To Juan Soto's Deleted Tweet

Juan Soto appeared to send a powerful message with a tweet that he later deleted.

In response to a message from MLB legend Derek Jeter who said, "Loyalty one way is stupid," Soto wrote a single period — seemingly emphasizing the message.

Last week, Soto turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract with the Washington Nationals organization that signed him as an international free agent when he was 16 years old in 2015.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this deleted tweet from the 23-year-old All-Star.

"I know there is the story about the them not flying him to the ASG which is crappy, but can we stop acting like 15 years for 440 is some disrespectful offer to Soto?" one fan wrote.

"Nationals throwing absolute haymakers in the air rn," another said.

"Oh he's gone gone," another added.

After Soto turned down his contract offer, the Nationals reportedly made the star outfielder available on the trade market. That being said, the organization will no doubt be in search of a large yield in return for its up-and-coming superstar.

Amid these swirling trade rumors, Soto became the second-youngest player to win the Home Run Derby ahead of the 2022 MLB All-Star game earlier this week.