MLB World Reacts To Justin Verlander Contract News

Justin Verlander’s first career free agency period didn’t last long.

After rejecting a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Houston Astros prior to today’s deadline, the veteran ace re-signed with the team on a brand new contract.

Verlander’s younger brother, Ben, broke the news and revealed some details of the new deal.

The 38-year-old pitcher signed a one-year, $25 million contract with a player option for 2023.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this contract news.

Justin Verlander and the Astros have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $25 million deal that includes a player option for a second season https://t.co/woNNaZFymd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 17, 2021

Right-hander Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros are in agreement on a one-year, $25 million deal that includes a player option for a second season, sources tell ESPN.@BenVerlander had the deal first because of course he did. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 17, 2021

It would have been nice to see Justin Verlander pitch for the Yankees, but $25 million for a 38-year-old who pitched in one game over the last two seasons is too much to take a risk on, even if it’s Justin Verlander. — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) November 17, 2021

#Astros clearly saw the market developing for JV, espec in light of Syndergaard deal, and they upped the ante to close the deal.

Credit to Click and Crane. They got it done. #ForTheH

Verlander is obviously a huge difference maker for the team.

Im excited he’s back! https://t.co/tBAQXT3iUC — Patrick Creighton (@PCreighton1) November 17, 2021

Houston #Astros owner Jim Crane always remained aggressive that he could bring back Justin Verlander, knowing it would take more than one year, so the $25 million player option in 2023 made it happen. So it’s 2 years, $50 million if Verlander pitches in 2023. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 17, 2021

Justin Verlander’s option for 2023 is also for $25 million, so in total, a 2-year, $50 million deal for him from the Astros. Huge risk involved, but the Astros lacked the depth in the rotation in the Fall Classic. — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) November 17, 2021

This news of Verlander’s re-signing with the Astros comes as somewhat of a surprise to many people around the league.

Earlier this month, the two-time Cy Young winner held a free agency showcase for representatives from a reported 15-20 teams. In the weeks leading up to today’s qualifying offer deadline, Verlander reportedly garnered interest from the Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays and more.

The former league MVP has pitched just six innings since his season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2020. As an aging vet coming off a major injury, this short-term deal certainly makes sense for Verlander and the Astros.

While still making a significant amount of money this upcoming season, Verlander will get a chance to up his contract value with a solid performance in 2022.