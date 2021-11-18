The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Justin Verlander Contract News

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander delivers a pitch during a team workout.HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 19: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches during an intrasquad game as they continue with Summer Workouts at Minute Maid Park on July 19, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Justin Verlander’s first career free agency period didn’t last long.

After rejecting a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Houston Astros prior to today’s deadline, the veteran ace re-signed with the team on a brand new contract.

Verlander’s younger brother, Ben, broke the news and revealed some details of the new deal.

The 38-year-old pitcher signed a one-year, $25 million contract with a player option for 2023.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this contract news.

This news of Verlander’s re-signing with the Astros comes as somewhat of a surprise to many people around the league.

Earlier this month, the two-time Cy Young winner held a free agency showcase for representatives from a reported 15-20 teams. In the weeks leading up to today’s qualifying offer deadline, Verlander reportedly garnered interest from the Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays and more.

The former league MVP has pitched just six innings since his season-ending Tommy John surgery in 2020. As an aging vet coming off a major injury, this short-term deal certainly makes sense for Verlander and the Astros.

While still making a significant amount of money this upcoming season, Verlander will get a chance to up his contract value with a solid performance in 2022.

