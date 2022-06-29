MLB World Reacts To Justin Verlander's Performance Wednesday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 19: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros pitches during an intrasquad game as they continue with Summer Workouts at Minute Maid Park on July 19, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Houston Astros took down the New York Mets by a final score of 2-0.

On the hill for the Astros this afternoon was Justin Verlander, who has seemingly turned back the clock this season. He became the first pitcher to 10 wins this season with an absolutely dominant performance today.

Verlander gave up just two hits in eight innings while striking out six batters. Naturally, fans were impressed with his outing.

"8IP, 2H, 0R. Justin Verlander just going out there and absolutely getting it done again," one Astros fan account said.

"Justin Verlander is the first pitcher to 10 wins this year. This is his first year back from Tommy John surgery," another fan said, remarking about Verlander's incredible season thus far.

"Justin Verlander is an animal," one Astros reporter said simply.

Verlander sits at 10-3 on the season and owns a 2.03 ERA, good for sixth in Major League Baseball.