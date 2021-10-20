MLB World Reacts To Latest Clayton Kershaw News

Clayton Kershaw is unable to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this postseason, as the future Hall of Famer is dealing with an arm injury. And, with Kershaw out for the 2021 postseason, his time with the Dodgers is up in the air, too.

The 33-year-old starting pitcher is in the final year of his latest contract with the Dodgers. Kershaw, a Texas native, is set to hit free agency this winter.

Kershaw has admitted he’s unsure of what will come next.

“Yeah,” Kershaw said when asked about the uncertainty earlier this season. “And I can honestly say I have no idea what’s going to happen. I really have no idea. I’m excited to pitch for now. I’m excited to pitch in the playoffs again – which is something I don’t want to take for granted. And then we’ll figure it out from there.”

Kershaw will be coming off an injury, though there will likely be several interested suitors. However, he will likely only consider a couple of them.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Rangers are considered to be the biggest threat to the Dodgers – assuming they want to re-sign him.

On @MLBNetwork I said I see the Dodgers as favorites to retain future Hall of Famers Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw. Next most likely to sign Scherzer are the Angels, next most likely to sign Kershaw are the Rangers. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 20, 2021

Fans seem to buy this. Kershaw has played for the Dodgers his entire career, but he’s from the Dallas area. It’s possible he could have interest in “going home.”

“Those the only two teams he’ll even consider. It’s either LA, play at home, or retirement. Although the Rangers are basically an early retirement,” one fan tweeted.

The Rangers aren’t in great shape, though. Would Kershaw have interest in signing up for a long rebuild?

“I know that Kersh is from Texas and that the Rangers are interested for obvious reasons, but I don’t think there’s any chance he wants to go to a club that has no chance of competing until 2024 at the EARLIEST. And I’m a lifelong Rangers fan,” one fan tweeted.

It’s shaping up to be an interesting MLB offseason, that is for sure.