MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ozzie Guillen News

Earlier this week, Ken Rosenthal and Dennis Lin of The Athletic dropped a bombshell report involving former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen.

According to Lin and Rosenthal, the San Diego Padres have interviewed Guillen as part of their search for a new manager. The team relieved Jayce Tingler of his managerial duties at the end of the 2021 regular season.

Guillen is an unorthodox manager when it comes to the way he handles himself on and off the field, but there are plenty of MLB fans who want to see him leading a clubhouse once again.

“I’d love to see Ozzie manage again,” Jay Kawasaki of WBBM Newsradio said. “I mean this with zero sarcasm or snark. I always appreciated his ability to deflect criticism from his players to himself.”

“He deserves another shot,” Scot Bertram of Hillsdale Radio said.

“Baseball needs Ozzie in a more prominent role,” an MLB fan tweeted. “He’s learned his lesson.”

Of course, there are some fans who aren’t so sure Guillen is the right manager for today’s generation of baseball.

“Remember Jayce Tingler called out Tatis on the 3-0 grand slam? Ozzie Guillén is 10 times worse,” one MLB fan said.

“Let’s just keep bringing back all the olds… I’m sure Guillen is very well versed in analytics,” another fan tweeted.

The report from The Athletic states that San Diego is intrigued by the idea of hiring Guillen because some team officials believe the coaching staff has lacked a strong Latin American influence in recent years. It also helps that Guillen knows Padres star Manny Machado fairly well.

Guillen owns a 747-710 record as an MLB manager. The last time he was a manager was in 2012 with the Miami Marlins.