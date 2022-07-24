MLB World Reacts To Madison Bumgarner Home Run Controversy

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 25: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers the pitch in the third inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Madison Bumgarner wasn't a fan of what Victor Robles did on Saturday night.

Robles hit a home run off him in the top of the eighth inning and was admiring it while walking down the first baseline.

Bumgarner thought it was stupid, especially since the Nationals were down 7-1 at the time of Robles' homer.

"That guy is a clown," Bumgarner said. "No shame, no shame. It's 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year, and you act like Barry Bonds breaking the (home run) record. Clean it up. I'm the old grumpy guy, but that type of stuff didn't use to happen."

Baseball fans are not agreeing with Bumgarner's assessment of the situation.

"Ah yes, the much classier move is to whine to reporters about it," one fan said.

"go get it out of the pool," another fan said.

Even though a lot of fans and media members are against Bumgarner in this, it's still unlikely he'll change his opinion.