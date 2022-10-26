MLB World Reacts To Mariano Rivera Unhappy News

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 26: Mariano Rivera #42 of the New York Yankees enters the game in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on September 26, 2013 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had another disappointing postseason finish this past season.

After they took down the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, they got swept out of the ALCS by the Houston Astros. They haven't been to the World Series since 2009 and it's led to fans and media pundits speculating about whether or not manager Aaron Boone should be brought back.

Former Yankees star closer Mariano Rivera also touched on that topic this week. He said that if he were the owner, Boone wouldn't return.

"When things don't come out the way we want them to, all of the fault goes on the manager. Somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players," Rivera said.

Obviously, this led to a lot of reactions from the baseball community on social media.

Unfortunately, Rivera won't be getting his way since the Yankees confirmed on Wednesday that Boone will be returning for the 2023 season.