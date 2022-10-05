MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - MARCH 08: A New York Mets batting helmet in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park on March 8, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Mets defeated the Astros 3-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres.

Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.

According to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Mets plan to start Scherzer this Friday night at Citi Field. While there's nothing inherently shocking about initially turning to the three-time Cy Young Award winner, the rest of their contemplated strategy may raise eyebrows.

If the Mets win the opening game, they may start Chris Bassitt in Game 2. While deGrom would start Game 3 if needed (or Game 2 if they lose Scherzer's start), this tactic could preserve him to open an NLDS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fans are torn over New York's possible gambit.

The best-of-five NLDS starts Tuesday with no off days, so the Mets would at most get Scherzer and deGrom for one start each if they pitch in the opening round. Of course, they must worry about advancing first.

This same plan could also work with saving Scherzer instead of deGrom until needed.

The Mets will host the Padres on Friday at 8:07 p.m. ET. It appears the Game 1 outcome will determine who pitches the next game for New York. While San Diego hasn't confirmed its rotation, Yu Darvish looks likely to make the first start.