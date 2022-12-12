MLB World Reacts To Monday's Big Braves Trade

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: A general view of gloves and an Atlanta Braves hat against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Braves defeated the Phillies 6-3. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves made a major move on Monday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Bravos acquired Gold Glove catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland A's, who upped his numbers in every major offensive category this past season.

The MLB world reacted to Atlanta's trade on social media.

"Wow let's go," tweeted GatorCountry.com's Andrew Spivey.

"Which stud prospect who can’t hit a lick did we get this time?" asked a Bay Area fan.

"We're replacing our 2 all star catchers but we still don't have a starting shortstop or left fielder," a Braves supporter said. "I don't get it at all."

"The Braves are awake," tweeted 680 "The Fan."

"Braves played the long game, trading Shea Langliers to Oakland in the Matt Olson trade just to create enough of a log jam to trade for Sean Murphy."

"This Braves lineup," commented Jared Carrabis.

"I've never been more serious about this in my life: contract the Oakland Athletics. Don't move them. Contract them and send John Fisher to The Hague."

"I have no idea why the Braves just did this," tweeted Sports Talk ATL.

Catcher William Contreras is headed to the Brewers in the three-team deal.