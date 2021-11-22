The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday’s Red Sox News

Alex Cora running onto the field.BOSTON, MA - APRIL 05: Alex Cora #20 of the Boston Red Sox is announced before the Red Sox home opening game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on April 5, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox dropped some big news on Monday morning with regards to Alex Cora.

Boston has exercised the club option on Cora for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. This means that the Red Sox can choose to have him there for those seasons if the options are picked up.

The Red Sox had a very successful season in 2021 as they got all the way to the American League Championship Series. They lost to the Houston Astros in six games, but not before they went 92-70 in the regular season.

That was good for second in the AL East, which got them to the Wild Card game.

They eliminated their arch-rival in the New York Yankees in that contest 1-0 before winning the ALDS in four games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The baseball community had mainly positive reactions as Cora has been a good manager throughout his time there.

Cora was the manager when Boston won 108 games in 2018 and then went on to win the World Series as well.

He also managed the team in 2019 before he was suspended in 2020 for being involved with the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

After that suspension was lifted, the Red Sox brought him back going into this past season on a two-year contract. With this latest news, however, it’s effectively a four-year contract.

