MLB World Reacts To Nestor Cortes' Performance Today

The New York Yankees almost had the first no-hitter of the 2022 regular season.

Nestor Cortes had an outstanding outing for the Pinstripes before his no-no got broken up in the eighth inning. Eli White hit a one-out single to break up the no-no.

That said, Cortes walked off the mound to a standing ovation from the Yankees fanbase. They loved what they saw out of him on Monday afternoon.

The baseball world on social media also congratulated him for a great start.

Cortes has been great for the Yankees this season. He's started six games (including today's) and has only given up five earned runs in 32 innings.

He's also struck out 42 batters and has a 1.41 ERA. If he can keep this up, the Yankees will have an outstanding 1-2 punch with him and Gerrit Cole for the rest of the season.

The Yankees took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning and are looking to close it out in the top of the ninth.