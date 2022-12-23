MLB World Reacts To Notable Trade Involving Top Prospect

TOLEDO, OH - JUNE 06: A general view of baseballs lined up on the dugout steps is seen during a regular season game between the Buffalo Bisons and the Toledo Mud Hens on June 6, 2018 at Fifth Third Field in Toledo, Ohio. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A massive MLB trade was made on Friday afternoon.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks hooked up for a deal that sent Daulton Varsho to the Jays, while the Diamondbacks got top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

This move helps the Jays balance out their lineup a bit more with another lefty, while the Diamondbacks acquire a major prospect that will help them through their rebuild.

The baseball world really likes this deal, especially from a Jays' perspective.

"Not enough people know about Daulton Varsho, but he’s a REALLY good player," one tweet read.

"Daulton Varsho can catch at the big-league level, but more importantly he's emerged as an elite defensive OF the last couple of years. 99th percentile outs above average, 97th percentile outfielder jump. 2.0 dWAR in 2022. He's 26, four years from free agency," another tweet read.

