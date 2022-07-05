MLB World Reacts To Oakland A's Shooting News

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Sean Manaea #55 of the Oakland Athletics throws the first pitch to Yandy Diaz #2 of the Tampa Bay Rays to start the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum on October 02, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

After a fireworks celebration at the conclusion of the Oakland A's July 4 game against the Blue Jays, at least four people were reportedly injured by a shooting at the team's stadium.

According to Oakland police, three baseball fans were hurt and a fourth walked into a local hospital after what authorities described as “celebratory gunfire.”

On Tuesday, the A's released a statement on the matter.

Following last night's Oakland A's postgame fireworks show, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark. During the preliminary investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland. A fourth victim walked into a local hospital. All four victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. ... This an ongoing investigation ... OPD will continue working closely with the Oakland A's Security to ensure the safety of all those attending future A's games at the Coliseum.

The MLB world reacted to the news across social media.

"SMFH," one user replied.

"People are so [expletive] stupid," an A's fan said.

"Jesus," commented Brian Heater.

"July 4: One team cancels fireworks show because of mass shooting, another team reports fans at ballpark were hit by 'bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire,'" tweeted Bill Shaikin.

"Super scary," another fan replied. "How do folks not understand the concept of what goes up, must come down? Somebody's kids are dumb as hell. Glad the victims will be okay."

OPD are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest(s).