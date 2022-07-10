MLB World Reacts To Orioles' Win Streak

The Baltimore Orioles are defying the odds right now.

They're currently the hottest team in baseball after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. They've won eight in a row and are currently one game under. 500.

They're also only 2.5 games back of a wild card spot.

The Orioles were expected to be one of the worst teams in baseball this season but as Harrison Ford's Han Solo once said, "Never tell me the odds."

Before they swept the Angels, they swept the Texas Rangers and won the final game of their series against the Minnesota Twins.

This is Baltimore's first eight-game winning streak since 2005.

Baseball fans are stunned that the Orioles keep racking off these wins.

The Orioles will try to hit .500 on Tuesday when they travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs. If they do that, their winning streak will also reach nine.