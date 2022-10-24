MLB World Reacts To Pedro Martinez's Postgame Rant

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: Former Boston Red Sox player Pedro Martinez #45 reacts during the David Ortiz #34 jersey retirement ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on June 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

With the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees in the ALCS after New Yorkers beat the drum to face Houston and exact their revenge, former Red Sox great Pedro Martinez had one simple question for Yanks fans:

"Who's your daddy now?"

New York… who’s your daddy now? I just want to know. I want an answer and I want it quick. New York, who's your daddy? Should I say... the Astros? It's not Big Papi anymore, it's not me... who's your daddy?

The MLB world reacted to Pedro's hilarious postgame commentary on social media.

"Just beautiful," one user replied.

"I'm [dead] I [expletive] LOVE Pedro!!" another commented.

"Best moment ever!!!!!" a fan tweeted.

"It's a legit question..."

"Aiiiyooo," another laughed.

"Irony at its finest, and I’m all here for it," a Sox fan said.

Houston moves onto its fourth World Series in six years where Bryce Harper and the red hot Philadelphia Phillies await.