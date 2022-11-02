MLB World Reacts To Philadelphia Restaurants Denying Astros

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Some Philadelphia restaurants decided to not serve any of the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

The Astros tried to order catering from Angelo’s Pizzeria in South Philly but were denied by the store owner.

“If you think I’d cook for the Astros, you’re out of your mind,” a man said in a video. "We said no to them."

The Astros then tried to get food at a BBQ restaurant but that didn't get very far either.

The lack of those meals potentially cost them the game as the Astros got blown out by the Phillies in Game 3, 7-0. The Phillies are now up 2-1 in the World Series with Game 4 coming up on Wednesday night.

This story obviously led to a lot of reactions from the sports world.

Maybe the Astros will have better food luck before Wednesday night's game.