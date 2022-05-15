MLB World Reacts To Pirates' Shocking Win On Sunday

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 03: A general view of PNC Park during opening day between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on April 3, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates had the most Pittsburgh Pirates thing occur on Sunday afternoon.

They got no-hit by the Cincinnati Reds and still found a way to win the game. No, really!

The Pirates got the game's only run in the bottom of the eighth inning and were then able to get three outs in the top of the ninth inning to win.

The MLB world is stunned that the Pirates found a way to win.

This is the first time a baseball team has won despite not registering a hit since the Los Angeles Dodgers did it in 2008.

As for the Reds, an already trying season just got a whole lot worse. They're just 9-25 so far and are on pace to be the worst team in baseball by a wide margin.

Who knows, maybe this could be good luck for the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. They'll play the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at 7 p.m. ET.