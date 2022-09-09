MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News

MIAMI, FL - MARCH 29: A view of Marlins Park during player introductions and the National Anthem at Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on March 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles.

"No easy way to put this: Keibert Ruiz was sent to the hospital with swollen testicles after getting hit with a foul ball," Nationals insider Mark Zuckerman reported. "Nationals are waiting for him to return before they all leave for Philly."

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this brutal injury news.

"This team should be able to start their offseason early. They deserve it," one fan wrote.

"On the bright side, he had two of the hardest-hit balls of the game. (I'll show myself out),"another joked.

"I do not wish this on ANY MAN," another added.

Ruiz has been a solid player for this Nationals this season. The 24-year-old catcher is batting .251 with seven home runs and 36 RBI.

The Nationals currently rank last in the NL East with a 49-89 record.