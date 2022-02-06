MLB World Reacts To Saturday’s Adrian Gonzalez News

After 15 MLB seasons, five-time All-Star first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is officially calling it a career.

The former Padres standout was drafted No. 1 overall by the Marlins back in 2000, before being traded to the Texas Rangers and making his big-league debut in 2004. But it’s a move to San Diego that allowed Gonzalez’s career to flourish.

Gonzalez spent time with the Rangers, Padres, Red Sox, Dodgers and Mets across his 15 seasons. It’s in New York where Gonzalez took his final big-league swing back in 2018.

He finished his career with a more than respectable .287/.358/.485 slash line and 317 home runs. He was selected to five All-Star teams, earned four Gold Glove Awards and was twice a Silver Slugger Award winner.

Baseball fans reacted to Adrian Gonzalez’s retirement all over social media.

“Thank you Adrian Gonzalez for being such an amazing and one of the baseball player in the league and for playing with the Dodgers,” one user said. “Ya deserve the retirement. You’ll be missed by many of us fans.”

“I’m going to be honest- thought he retired in 2018,” another tweeted.

“Man who hasn’t appeared in the bigs since June of 2018 or played more than 71 games since 2016 affirms his intention to continue not playing,” joked another user.

“But in all seriousness, Adrian had a great career. He was terrific — on both sides of the ball — during his years with SD, BOS, & LAD.”

“Really good player- his career will be underrated..” a fan commented.

Hat’s off to a really good MLB career. So long A-Gon.