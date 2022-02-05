MLB World Reacts To Saturday’s Freddie Freeman News

A few months ago, it seemed like a foregone conclusion the Atlanta Braves would lock up star first baseman Freddie Freeman. However, ongoing negotiations between the two sides have reportedly stalled, at least for the moment, and now a new player has entered the Freeman sweepstakes.

The New York Yankees are expected to make a run at Freddie Freeman, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“The Yankees are expected to take a run at Freddie Freeman, who they love,” Heyman reported on Twitter. “Though 1B isn’t their real need, they’d love to fit one of the game’s best lefty hitters into their lineup. With the Braves not quickly wrapping up their star, all are options are on the table for Freeman.”

It’s hard to believe the Atlanta Braves aren’t getting this deal done. It may now cost them.

“Good job #Braves for dragging your feet on re-signing Freeman so the Yankees and other teams can get involved. Bravo,” one fan said. Good job #Braves for dragging your feet on re-signing Freeman so the Yankees and other teams can get involved. Bravo https://t.co/zj3dA0aDmr — Brian (@BSum94) February 5, 2022

The Yankees are the Yankees for a reason. They don’t lose free-agent battles very often.

“*Team with a trillion dollars is going to try and sign best 1B in league* Shocking stuff here,” a fan said.