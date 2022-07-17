MLB World Reacts To Shocking Early Draft Pick

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 29: Vintage aircraft from the Cavanagh Flight Museum fly over the Opening Day ceremonies before the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

As the 2022 MLB Draft gets underway, a lot of obscure prospects are bound to become very familiar to MLB fanbases quickly. But one familiar name found his name come off the board surprisingly quickly.

With the third pick in the draft, the Texas Rangers selected former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker. Baseball fans may remember Rocker as the No. 10 overall pick by the New York Mets in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Rocker ultimately did not sign with the Mets over what was believed to be medical issues. He spent the ensuing season in the minor leagues with the Tri-City ValleyCats.

Given his medical issues, nearly all MLB analysts and fans were stunned that the Rangers picked him so high. Many are praising the Rangers for maneuvering their way into both Rocker and his former Vanderbilt teammate Jack Leiter.

Kumar Rocker rose to national prominence while helping the Vanderbilt Commodores win the College World Series. He earned Most Outstanding Player honors after going 2-0 in the College World Series.

Rocker went 12-5 that season, including throwing the first-ever no-hitter in the Super Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

His dominance as a pitcher encouraged the Mets to draft him last year and initially make a $6 million handshake deal. But they ultimately did not make a formal contract offer.

The Mets' loss might wind up being the Rangers' gain.