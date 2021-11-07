MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Red Sox News

The Boston Red Sox received some big roster news on Sunday morning.

Boston slugger J.D. Martinez had an opt-out in his contract this winter, allowing him to enter free agency if he pleases. However, he will be remaining with the Red Sox.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Martinez has decided to opt into another year of his contract, remaining with the Red Sox.

This is significant news for the AL East contenders.

JD Martinez declines to exercise optout and remains a Red Sox. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 7, 2021

Martinez, 34, is coming off a 2021 season in which he hit .286 with 28 home runs and 99 RBI. He had an OPS of .867.

He’s set to earn $19.3 million in 2022.

Many Red Sox fans are excited by the news.

My boy is back! JD Martinez opting in to stay with the Red Sox to (at least) finish out his contract is great news for the Red Sox. A great leader. A great hitter. A great mentor. Boston is a better team with JDM in the lineup. Happy to have him back. pic.twitter.com/dhEgB9yVLm — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) November 7, 2021

The Red Sox have some other notable moves to consider, as well. Kyle Schwarber, traded from Washington to Boston at the deadline, is entering free agency.

Will Boston be able to bring Schwarber back?

Per the @MLBPA, Kyle Schwarber declined his mutual option and is now a free agent, as was expected. The Red Sox hold options on Garrett Richards, Martín Pérez and Christian Vazquez they have until 5 p.m. Sunday to decide on. Same deadline for J.D. Martinez on his opt-out. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) November 5, 2021

The Red Sox are coming off a 2021 season that ended with an ALCS loss to the Houston Astros. Boston fell to Houston in six games in the ALCS.

Martinez will be back in the fold for another potential postseason run in 2022.

But will Schwarber?