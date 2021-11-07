The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Red Sox News

J.D. Martinez rounding the bases after hitting a home run.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: J.D. Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox rounds the bases after his seventh inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox received some big roster news on Sunday morning.

Boston slugger J.D. Martinez had an opt-out in his contract this winter, allowing him to enter free agency if he pleases. However, he will be remaining with the Red Sox.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Martinez has decided to opt into another year of his contract, remaining with the Red Sox.

This is significant news for the AL East contenders.

Martinez, 34, is coming off a 2021 season in which he hit .286 with 28 home runs and 99 RBI. He had an OPS of .867.

He’s set to earn $19.3 million in 2022.

Many Red Sox fans are excited by the news.

The Red Sox have some other notable moves to consider, as well. Kyle Schwarber, traded from Washington to Boston at the deadline, is entering free agency.

Will Boston be able to bring Schwarber back?

The Red Sox are coming off a 2021 season that ended with an ALCS loss to the Houston Astros. Boston fell to Houston in six games in the ALCS.

Martinez will be back in the fold for another potential postseason run in 2022.

But will Schwarber?

