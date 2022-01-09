The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Yankees News

A photo of a New York Yankees hat in an MLB dugout.TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 25: A New York Yankees cap and a baseball are seen at Legends Field on February 25, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees appear to have made some pretty cool minor league baseball history on Sunday afternoon.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Yankees will have a female manager at the low-A ball level in 2022.

Lindsey Adler reports that the Yankees have hired minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec as their low-A manager for 2022.

“Rachel Balkovec, who joined the Yankees organization as a minor-league hitting coach in 2019, will serve as the manager for the Low A Tampa Tarpons next season,” she reports.

Balkovec is believed to be the first female manager at the minor league level. Props to the New York Yankees for making a progressive hire.

The Yankees’ new low-A ball coach has been praised tremendously for her work with the team’s minor league hitters.

The Tampa Tarpons will have some extra followers in 2022, that is for sure.

Congrats, Rachel!

