MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Justin Verlander News

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander celebrate the Astros' win over the Rays in the Divisional Round.HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros and his wife model Kate Upton celebrate after winning Game 5 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park on October 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Houston advances with a 6-1 win. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Justin Verlander is one of the most-intriguing names on the MLB free agency market and the Houston Astros starting pitcher will have an interesting decision to make.

The Cy Young and World Series-winning starting pitcher missed the 2021 season with an injury. Verlander, 38, recovered from Tommy John surgery in 2021. He was shut down in July of 2020 and underwent surgery later that year.

Now, Verlander is set to hit the free agency market.

Will he return to Houston or sign elsewhere? Sunday night, the Astros officially extended a qualifying offer to Verlander.

The qualifying offer is for one year and nearly $19 million. Verlander can sign it or reject it and enter free agency. If he signs with another team in free agency after rejecting the QO, the Astros will get draft compensation.

Verlander will reportedly be throwing for teams on Monday.

The market for Verlander will be very interesting. If he can return to form, he’s a frontline starting pitcher capable of carrying a team deep into the postseason. However, he’s also coming off a serious injury and approaching 40.

MLB.com predicts he’ll sign with the Giants:

3. The Giants will sign Max Scherzer AND Justin Verlander.

San Francisco could bring back Kris Bryant, and re-signing Brandon Belt would make sense, too. Starting pitching, though, will be Farhan Zaidi’s top priority. And given the organizational preference for shorter-term deals (as well as the organizational embrace of old dudes), either Scherzer or Verlander would be a great fit. The Giants have the rotation space and the resources to outbid the field for both.

That would be pretty wild.

Where do you see Verlander ending up?

