MLB World Reacts To The 2023 Hall Of Fame Ballot

It's that time of the year again.

On Monday, Hall of Fame ballot tracker Ryan Thibodaux shared 2023's list of names in the running for a gold plaque in Cooperstown which features a number of new players and a former MVP with his final turn on the ballot.

The MLB world reacted to the 28 players being voted on to be a part of the 2023 class.

"Mark Buehrle is a Hall of Famer and I will die on this hill," a White Sox fan replied.

"My ballot would be checked yes for A-Rod, Beltran, Manny, Sheffield, and Scott Rolen," another user said. "Pretty weak ballot this year, I think there's a good chance no one gets in. Scott Rolen was at 63.2% last year so there's a chance he gets over the hump and gets in."

"The baseball writers better get this one right..."

"I’ve grown to dread Hall of Fame discourse (if you can call it that)," tweeted Aram Leighton. "Can’t believe it’s come back around already."

"With a very weak ballot and Bonds/Clemens gone, this feels like the year that Rolen finally gets in."

Eligible voters have until Dec. 31 to turn in their ballots. Results will be announced in January.