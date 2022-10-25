MLB World Reacts To The Aaron Judge, Dodgers News

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the playoffs just a few days ago, but the rumors of Aaron Judge leaving the team are already rolling.

According to a new report from MLB insider Mike Feinsand, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be entering the Judge sweepstakes. "The Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder," Feinsand reported.

It didn't take long for fans to start flocking to social media to give their takes on the situation. Some don't want the news to come true, while others are just ready for chaos.

"Body’s not even cold yet and Aaron Judge to the Dodgers with Mookie Betts moving back to second base is on the table," Jared Carrabis joked.

"The Yankees will NOT win a bidding war against the Dodgers for Aaron Judge," another fan said.

"If the dodgers get judge baseball is so stupid. How many all stars and MVP’s do they need to finally win a real championship. What a loser franchise," said a third.

Should the Dodgers make a play for Judge?