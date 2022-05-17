MLB World Reacts To The All-Time Bad First Pitch

Steve Aoki threw the ceremonial first pitch before Monday's game at Fenway Park between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros.

Let's just say the DJ missed just a bit high.

Aoki soared the baseball way over home plate, and it would have landed in the stands if not for the protective netting. He immediately joins 50 Cent and Carly Rae Jepsen in the discussion for the worst all-time first pitch.

Fans had some good-natured fun at Aoki's expense.

A fan also used Aoki's blooper as an opportunity to mock umpire Angel Hernandez.

Fortunately, Red Sox fans saw better pitching once the professionals took the mound. Boston earned a 6-3 victory over Houston after tagging reliever Hector Neris to three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

While the Red Sox already trail the New York Yankees by 12 games in the AL East, they at least moved out of last place over the Baltimore Orioles.

As for Aoki, this pitch won't escape infamy any time soon.