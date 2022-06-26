MLB World Reacts To The Bryce Harper Injury News

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 25: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies yells at Blake Snell #4 of the San Diego Padres after being hit with a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game June 25, 2022 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Denis Poroy/Getty Images

MLB star Bryce Harper is going to be out of the Phillies' lineup for a significant portion of the rest of the season.

The Philadelphia Phillies star was hit in the hand by a 94 MPH fastball from San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell during Saturday's National League battle.

Harper was in immediate pain and fell to his knees. After trainers tended to him for a moment, he began leaving the field while screaming back in frustration at Snell.

Harper sustained a thumb fracture this Saturday night. He's going to miss a good chunk of the rest of the 2022 season.

"As much as I hate the Phillies this sucks. Harper was having a great season and was fun too watch this year," said a Mets fan.

"Hate this. Hate it. Hate it. Hate it. Bryce Harper is good for the game of baseball," a fan wrote.

"Damn. This guy has gutted out a hell of a season and now this. Brutal," one fan tweeted.

"When I watched it live, and saw it hit the thumb, I thought this would be the outcome. Just terrible news for Bryce Harper and the Phillies. Philadelphia has made an amazing turnaround in recent weeks, but without their best player, it just got even harder. Gut punch," a fan commented.

A gut-punch for the Phillies - there's no other way to put it.

Get well soon, Bryce.