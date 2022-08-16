MLB World Reacts To The Cell Phone Suspension News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 09: Rodolfo Castro #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides into third base as his cell phone falls out of his pocket during the fourth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 09, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Norm Hall/Getty Images

Just last week, one Pittsburgh Pirates player went viral for all of the wrong reasons during the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Infielder Rodolfo Castro, who was just called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, walked in the fourth inning. After a hit from Oniel Cruz, Castro rounded the bases and slid into third.

As he did so, his phone came flying out of his back left pocket and onto the field. Now, just under a week later, Major League Baseball has issued a punishment for Castro's mistake.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, Castro received a one-game suspension for having his phone with him on the field. Almost everyone who saw the news brought up the lack of suspensions for Houston Astros players who were found to have cheated during the team's run to the World Series.

"No Astro player ever served a day for using electronics to cheat all the way through the World Series. This is wild," reporter Molly Knight said.

"One more game than any player in the Astros’ cheating scandal received. Neat," another fan said.

"Rodolfo Castillo got suspended longer for having a cell phone in his back pocket than any Astros player did for cheating," a third fan said.

Is the one-game suspension fair?