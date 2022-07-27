MLB World Reacts To The Concerning Mike Trout News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 04: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is reportedly dealing with a rare back condition that could cost him the rest of the season.

Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad told the Orange Country Register that Trout is improving, but "he still has at least a week to go before feeling the full benefits of the cortisone injection he received last week."

"This is a pretty rare condition that he has right now in his back,” Frostad said. “(Dr. Robert Watkins), one of the most well-known spine surgeons in the country, if not the world, doesn’t see a lot of these. For it to happen in a baseball player, we just have to take into consideration what he puts himself through with hitting, swinging on a daily basis just to get prepared and then also playing in the outfield, diving for balls."

Fans are obviously concerned for Trout, but at least one decided to crack a joke in an attempt to keep from crying.

"dude carried the franchise so hard he permanently broke his back," one fan joked.

Other fans aren't in a joking mood.

"I feel like I've see this movie before and I hate it so much. Here's hoping Trout can come back from it," another fan said.

"After watching David Wright's career end prematurely due to back issues this is devastating to hear," a third fan said.

Hopefully doctors can fix the issue and Trout can return to life as normal.