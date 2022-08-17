MLB World Reacts To The Crushing Joey Votto News
Six-time All-Star Joey Votto is set to undergo season-ending surgery later this week.
The former league MVP will have his 16th season with the Cincinnati Reds cut short by a rotator cuff tear.
The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this disappointing news.
"Anddddd there is basically zero reason to watch the rest of this #Reds season. I hope he recovers, but that’s not good, especially at this age…" one fan wrote.
"I’m sad. Nobody call or text," another said.
"Oh man… prayers up to Joey for a full recovery," another added.
Earlier this week, Votto set the MLB record for most game appearances (1,989) by a Canadian player — passing the previous record held by Larry Walker.
Votto finished his 2022 season with 91 games played, missing two weeks on the COVID-19 list earlier this season. He posted a .205/.319/.370 slash line with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.
The Reds currently hold fourth place in the NL Central with a 46-70 record.