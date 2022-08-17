MLB World Reacts To The Crushing Joey Votto News

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 21: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds looks on against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on June 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Reds 7-5 in twelve innings. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Six-time All-Star Joey Votto is set to undergo season-ending surgery later this week.

The former league MVP will have his 16th season with the Cincinnati Reds cut short by a rotator cuff tear.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this disappointing news.

"Anddddd there is basically zero reason to watch the rest of this #Reds season. I hope he recovers, but that’s not good, especially at this age…" one fan wrote.

"I’m sad. Nobody call or text," another said.

"Oh man… prayers up to Joey for a full recovery," another added.

Earlier this week, Votto set the MLB record for most game appearances (1,989) by a Canadian player — passing the previous record held by Larry Walker.

Votto finished his 2022 season with 91 games played, missing two weeks on the COVID-19 list earlier this season. He posted a .205/.319/.370 slash line with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

The Reds currently hold fourth place in the NL Central with a 46-70 record.