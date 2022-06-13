MLB World Reacts To The Derek Jeter Golf Video

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Derek Jeter speaks to the media after being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on January 22, 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Hard to believe it's been eight years since The Captain last donned the pinstripes, but Derek Jeter showed he hasn't lost an ounce of charisma since retiring.

Competing in the American Family Insurance Championship over the weekend (which he won by the way), Jeter had a lighthearted back-and-forth with a member of the gallery before hitting a picture perfect drive and dapping up a young fan.

The MLB world reacted to the Jeter clip on social media.

"IMAGINE NOT LOVING THIS MAN," a Yankees fan commented in all-caps.

"Man, I miss watching that guy compete," a New Yorker tweeted.

"Jeter is the best."

"I love him," another user said.

"Classiest athlete ever man," tweeted Danny Sexton. "I LOVE Derek Jeter."

"The shoes!"

"Doesn't matter what team this guy played for," a Philly fan replied. "Total class act and role model! All time great person."

"'Gonna turn you into a Michigan fan ...'" quoted Wolverine.com's Chris Balas.

A six-part documentary on Derek Jeter's life and career premieres July 18.