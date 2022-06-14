MLB World Reacts To The Discouraging Fernando Tatis Jr. News

There was originally some hope that San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. would be able to return to the diamond later this week.

Unfortunately, yesterday's CT scan on his surgically-repaired left wrist didn't show the level of healing that the team had hoped for.

This result will push Tatis' timeline for return back, per Padres beat writer Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The baseball world took to Twitter to react to this disappointing news.

"No point in rushing, just get him right," one fan suggested.

"I just want Tatis back, he’s too fun to not have," another added.

It was originally reported that Tatis would be out for three months after suffering a fractured left wrist this past offseason. Now, he's expected to be out until at least July for the “slow-healing injury.” The All-Star break begins on July 15.

He underwent surgery on the injury in mid-March.

Tatis signed a massive 14-year, $330 million contract with the Padres during 2021 spring training.

He missed 32 games with a dislocated shoulder in 2021, but still put together a All-Star-level season. Batting .282/.364/.611, he led the NL with 42 home runs and finished third in MVP voting.

The Padres are doing just fine without Tatis this season. The San Diego squad has the second-highest win total in the NL with a 38-24 record.