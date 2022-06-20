MLB World Reacts To The Dodgers Trade Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: A general view during player introductions before game one of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium on October 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and the Los Angeles Dodgers are - as usual - expected to be major players in an effort to win a close NL West title race.

According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Dodgers are looking to acquire a right-handed hitter who plays the outfield now that Mookie Betts is out for the foreseeable future. To that end, the Dodgers have a few plans.

One idea is to acquire any player they can get their hands on for the lowest possible prospect cost. The other is to potentially promote third-baseman Miguel Vargas from AAA, where he has been excellent this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in the somewhat rare position of not being the top team in the National League or have an overwhelming lead in their division title race.

As of Monday, the Dodgers have a 40-25 record and are four games behind the New York Mets for the top seed in the National League. But the NL West is even tighter.

The San Diego Padres are currently 41-27 - half a game behind the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants aren't too far behind with a 37-28 record.

Suffice it to say, the Dodgers could probably use some reinforcements for the second half of the season.